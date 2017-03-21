Vt. man faces child porn charges

A Montpelier man is facing child pornography charges.
The Vermont attorney general's office says Andrew Sollace uploaded child porn to a Facebook group.
He pleaded not guilty in court March 8.
If convicted, Sollace could face up to 30 years in prison.
A Vermont woman accused of setting fires at two businesses has been ordered to undergo an in-patient mental health evaluation.
Investigators are calling on people with information in a Vermont cold case to come forward now before part of the reward expires.
Vermont fire investigators are seeking the cause of the blaze that destroyed a Brighton home.
The New Hampshire Legislature has approved an $11.7 billion two-year state budget.
New York lawmakers have adjourned their 2017 session without a deal to extend Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio's control of New York City schools.
Senate Republicans have been behind closed doors for weeks writing a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. Here's a closer look at the bill they unveiled Thursday.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he's going to appoint a commission to study the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana in the state.
New Hampshire state lawmakers have fixed a fetal homicide bill that critics said could have unintentionally let pregnant women kill anyone with impunity.
