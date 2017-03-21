Quantcast

Vt. man faces child porn charges

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

A Montpelier man is facing child pornography charges.

The Vermont attorney general's office says Andrew Sollace uploaded child porn to a Facebook group.

He pleaded not guilty in court March 8.

If convicted, Sollace could face up to 30 years in prison.

