Police: Drugs possibly bound for Vt. stopped

New York State Police say a traffic stop nabbed drugs that may have been bound for Vermont.

Saturday afternoon, police stopped Marvin Grant, 32, on Interstate 87 in Queensbury. They say they smelled marijuana and a state police K-9 found a black plastic bag with five-and-a-half ounces of cocaine underneath the hood of the car.

The Granville man now faces felony drug charges.

Police say he was traveling in the direction of Vermont with a woman from Rutland who was not charged.