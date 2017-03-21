Quantcast

Police: Drugs possibly bound for Vt. stopped - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Drugs possibly bound for Vt. stopped

Posted: Updated:
Marvin Grant Marvin Grant
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. -

New York State Police say a traffic stop nabbed drugs that may have been bound for Vermont.

Saturday afternoon, police stopped Marvin Grant, 32, on Interstate 87 in Queensbury. They say they smelled marijuana and a state police K-9 found a black plastic bag with five-and-a-half ounces of cocaine underneath the hood of the car.

The Granville man now faces felony drug charges.

Police say he was traveling in the direction of Vermont with a woman from Rutland who was not charged.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.