Sununu reaffirms Northern Pass support during Canada visit

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is reaffirming his commitment to the Northern Pass transmission line project and calling for revisions to NAFTA in a visit to Canada.

Sununu was in Quebec to discuss the economic relationship between the two and meet with business, political and community leaders. He and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard took questions Monday from reporters following a luncheon and panel discussion.

Sununu, a Republican, says he still hopes to see Northern Pass built. The project would bring hydropower from Canada through transmission lines across New Hampshire into the New England energy grid. Sununu says it's key to stabilizing the state's energy costs.

He says the North American Free Trade Agreement needs to be updated to reflect advancements in technology but is offering few specifics on changes he'd support.

