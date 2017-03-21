Sununu to name Manchester attorney as next NH attorney general

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has made his choice for New Hampshire's next attorney general.

Sununu says he's nominating Manchester-based attorney Gordon MacDonald on Wednesday to be the state's top attorney. If confirmed, MacDonald will replace Joe Foster, who was appointed by Sununu's Democratic predecessor, now U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.

MacDonald is an attorney with Nixon Peabody LLP. He's occasionally been on the opposite side of the state in litigation. In 2014, he represented hospitals in a fight with the state over the Medicaid Enhancement Tax.

Outside of law, MacDonald is active in Republican politics. He served as a delegate for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio at last summer's GOP convention.

MacDonald's nomination must be confirmed by the five-member Executive Council. He would serve a term of four years.

