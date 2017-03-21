Civil suit in long-running same-sex custody case to proceed

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A lawsuit filed by a Vermont woman whose former civil union partner fled the country with their child rather than share custody is being allowed to proceed because one of the defendants is set to be sentenced in a separate case.

U.S. District Court Judge William Sessions also expanded the suit Monday to include a number of organizations and individuals alleged to have been involved in the flight from Virginia of Lisa Miller and her daughter to avoid sharing custody with Janet Jenkins.

Mat Staver, of the Florida-based Liberty Counsel who was added to the suit, said Tuesday the allegations have no merit.

Sessions issued the ruling ahead of the scheduled sentencing Wednesday in Buffalo, New York, of a Virginia businessman convicted of helping Miller flee the country.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Man in same-sex custody case 'privileged' to stand with missing mom

Virginia man in same-sex custody case ordered to prison

Va. man appeals Vt. conviction in same-sex custody

School demands lawsuit coverage in custody battle

Virginia pastor sentenced in custody dispute

Sentencing set in Vt. same-sex custody dispute

Ex-partner of missing mom expected child visit

Nicaraguan pastor talks of role in Vt. custody case

Trial gets under way in case related to Vt. civil union custody dispute

Vermont case involving religion, gay issues begins

Trial nears in Vt civil union child custody case

Man charged in Vt lesbian custody case faces Aug. trial

Va. man surrenders in lesbian custody case

Charges dropped against alleged custody accomplice

Not guilty plea by missionary in Vt. child custody case

Tenn. pastor arraigned in custody dispute

FBI arrests Tenn. pastor in Vt.-Va. custody case

Vt. court upholds custody for non-biological mom

Vt. court hears arguments in civil union custody case

Child at center of custody battle is missing