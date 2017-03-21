Filling out FAFSA forms just got more difficult

Two dozen prospective students and their parents are visiting the University of Vermont at one of the school's daily info sessions and tours. In the last two weeks, UVM and many other colleges sent out acceptance letters.

Now comes the hard part for many-- figuring out financial aid. And the job will be a lot harder this year. For reasons that are unclear, federal education officials-- unannounced-- switched off a key function on the FAFSA website, that's the online Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

"The data retrieval tool was a way that we implemented about three years ago to simplify the process, so rather than having to fill out your income information manually, you could sign a consent form online and the application would automatically download your tax information directly from the IRS," said Scott Giles of the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation.

After several weeks of silence, education and IRS officials said the tool could potentially be misused by identity thieves but offered no specifics.

"This data retrieval tool going down right in the middle of that period when families are trying to make some important budget decisions regarding which schools they can attend, and whether or not they can afford to go whatsoever-- could not have happened at a worse time," Giles said.

Giles is also concerned that lower-income students and first-time college families will become discouraged and possibly give up altogether. While parents can still manually input the data, they say it's time-consuming and makes an already complicated system even worse.

"It just requires pulling a lot of information together, and I think I speak for most parents when I say you just kind of dread doing that paperwork every year," said Debbie Blackwell, a college parent. "You know your taxes usually you can push off on someone else but you can't push your FAFSA off on someone else. You have to do that yourself."

With annual out-of-state tuition at UVM approaching $40,000 and private schools like Dartmouth double that, sticker shock can quickly set in and for many families, financial aid is a lifeline.

"It's shocking, yes, every place is, so it's a big ticket number," said Anne Noble, whose child was accepted at UVM.

"Not totally unexpected but it is a shock and they're all very similar kind of across the board," said Mike Ohl of Massachusetts.

VSAC officials say the state's congressional delegation is on the case, but there's been no word on if or when there will be a FAFSA fix.