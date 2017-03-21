Vt. man makes daily commute through the Notch on skis

Last week's snowstorm snarled the commutes of most Vermonters, but for Pete Davis, it made for a smoother ride.

Traffic backups are common heading to and from Stowe Mountain Resort, but Davis takes the road less traveled and typically has it all to himself.

"It's the best way to get to work and it's just a great way to start the day," he said.

The 3 miles of Route 108 that pass through Smugglers' Notch are closed to vehicle traffic once snow starts to fly, but this winter Davis made the commute just about every workday with a pair of skis and poles. We went along for the ride a couple days after last week's winter whiteout. We picked a good day.

"This is definitely top 10, for sure. I mean this is one of the best days we've seen with blue skies, beautiful conditions on the trail and the road was really, really fun today," said Davis. "It got so much better with the giant snowstorm, we were down to brass tacks. It was a lot of frozen asphalt and pretty gnarly there in the early part of March."

The miles add up. With 3 miles a trip, twice a day, five days a week on skis, he calculates he could log more than 500 miles this winter. That will translate into 1,920 fewer miles on his car.

"We had a couple of days when it was just impassable and I had to drive around. It really reminded me how much I enjoy skiing over the Notch," said Davis.

The commute takes about a half-hour longer with a portion on snow rather than driving the longer route, but Davis says he enjoys taking in the natural setting and skipping the highway.

Counterintuitively, he says the reverse commute at night can be easier without a light. He says he returns from each trip with a new story, whether it's gorgeous out or the windchill registers at 35 below.

Reporter Kyle Midura: How do you do it when it's absolutely miserable out there?

Davis: Sometimes you have to howl at the wind because it can be brutal, but that's part of the challenge.

Davis encounters ice climbers, fellow skiers and even National Guard training missions in his travels. And, of course, there are those that make the journey on four legs.

"It's populated by some of the happiest dogs I've ever seen in my life," said Davis.

But even man's best friend struggles to match this man's excitement for the daily commute.