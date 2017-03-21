The produce with the most pesticides

A recent report says that many of our favorite fruits and vegetables show traces of pesticide residue. The annual survey was conducted by the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit advocacy organization. Their report, the EWG's Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce, says nearly 70 percent of samples of 48 conventionally grown agricultural products show traces of pesticide contamination. The good news is that's 6.6 percent less than last year.

Strawberries topped this year's list, with the highest amounts of residue. Samples of the popular fruit tested positive for at least 20 different pesticides. Spinach is the number two spot. The report says spinach has twice as much pesticide by weight as any other crop. Rounding out the top five: nectarines, apples and peaches.

The produce with the least pesticide residue includes sweet corn, avocados, pineapples, cabbage and onions.

The Food and Drug Administration says all produce should be washed thoroughly under running water, even if you don't plan on eating the skin.

