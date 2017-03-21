New grant helps low-income Vermonters treat pets

Police in Springfield are looking for a man pretending to be a cop who approached a teenage girl.
A Vermont woman accused of setting fires at two businesses has been ordered to undergo an in-patient mental health evaluation.
Investigators are calling on people with information in a Vermont cold case to come forward now before part of the reward expires.
Vermont fire investigators are seeking the cause of the blaze that destroyed a Brighton home.
Is legal weed causing more pot-related crashes? A new study says yes.
State safety regulators fined the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital in Berlin for serious workplace violations.
Allegations of racism will be discussed at a special school board meeting in Milton Thursday night. The controversy revolves around the hiring of a new athletic director.
The Plattsburgh City Council on Thursday passed a resolution that supports an effort to raise the legal age to buy tobacco in Clinton County from 18 to 21.
