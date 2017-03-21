New grant helps low-income Vermonters treat pets

Low-income Vermonters will be able to get cheap or even free treatment for their pets.

Traveling spay and neuter clinic VT-CAN! received a $62,000 grant from PetSmart charities. VT-CAN! says they started the program with Rutland County in mind.

About 1,000 animals are expected to be treated with help from the grant, half will be cats from the Rutland area. The Rutland County Humane Society hosts the clinic at the Pittsford shelter.

Beth Saradarian, Rutland County Humane Society associate director, says they get about 500 kittens a year, more than any other county in the state.

"Certainly from our perspective, it's helping with the cat overpopulation issue. The more we can get spayed and neutered, the less kittens are out there but also there are a lot of health benefits to getting your animal spayed and neutered, as well," said Saradarian.

VT-CAN! has treated over 600 cats since the program began in 2015.

The clinics are held at the Rutland County Humane society on the last Monday of each month. About 30 cats are seen during a session. For more information on how to sign up for the program, visit www.vt-can.org or call 802-272-7402.