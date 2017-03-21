Quantcast

Leahy asks if Gorsuch would stand up to president

Posted:
WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick faced his first round of questions Tuesday.

Judge Neil Gorsuch worked to convince senators he will be fair and avoided offering opinions on controversial issues likely to come before the high court.

Trump chose the 49-year-old appellate judge to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia's seat.

Senators want to know if Gorsuch promised the president anything. And Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, asked if Gorsuch would stand up to the president if the law demanded it.

"Does the president have the right to authorize torture if it violates the laws that have been passed by Congress?" Leahy asked.

"Senator, no man is above the law," Gorsuch replied.

Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham also asked Gorsuch whether the president asked him to overrule Roe vs. Wade. Gorsuch said Trump did not and that he would have walked out of the room if the president had.

