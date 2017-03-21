Research: Good night's sleep like winning lottery

British researchers say a good night's sleep could be the equivalent to winning the lottery.

Researchers at the University of Warwick studied the sleep patterns of more than 30,000 people over a four-year period. They say a good night's sleep helps improve your mood in a way similar to winning a jackpot of about $150,000.

The lead researcher says the study shows that improving the quality and amount of sleep is effective in improving society's health and well-being.