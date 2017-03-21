South Burlington inventors get creative

Young inventors got creative in South Burlington Tuesday.

About 60 third- through fifth-graders at the Chamberlin School showcased their inventions at the "Invention Convention." It's the fifth year of the event.

Students and their families work at home on creative solutions to problems the kids identify and then they bring them in to share with everyone.

The organizer says the inventions get better every year and she's impressed with what the students come up with.

"We feel it's very important because we're creating global citizens who want to make a difference, and this invention convention encourages creativity, innovation, problem-solving, all the traits we want kids to grow up with to be responsible citizens," said Cally Flickinger, Invention Convention coordinator.

"My favorite part is that I can express myself by helping people who need it by making things that other people need," said Corrado, a fifth-grader.

Students are not required to participate but organizers say the goal is to involve as many students as possible.