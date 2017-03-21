NY lawmakers push for universal pre-K

At the beginning of 2017, the Beekmantown Central School District began a new pre-K program for 3-year-olds. Stacey Cain's son is one of the more than 30 students who enrolled.

"It's definitely a positive for the child because if they start learning it now, it's not so much that they have to learn in kindergarten or the 4-year-old program. To get in and start getting into school, it gets them that one step ahead which they need," said Cain of Plattsburgh.

The school district has been offering the program to 4-year-olds for years and Superintendent Daniel Mannix says it's very popular.

"Yeah, there's usually a waiting list. There's usually some parents that are sad that they don't get in, but generally sometimes what happens is parents enroll, and they want this to happen, but for whatever reason, they can't make it happen so parents on the waiting list do get in," Mannix said.

The New York State Assembly is hoping to increase funding to help more schools start programs for 3- and 4-year-olds. Their budget proposal for 2017-2018 calls for $50 million for new full-day and half-day pre-K programs. Assemblyman Billy Jones released a statement saying: "By securing additional funding for programs such as Universal Prekindergarten, thousands of children throughout the North Country will receive a head-start to their education. I support any efforts to improve early childhood education programs that give all of our children a chance at a brighter future."

"I love the full-day program. Love it," Cain said. "It helps, like I said, with me being a single mom, I get to work after I drop him off. I get out just before I have to be here to pick him up, so it works out perfectly."

Mannix says that while it's important to provide preschool to kids, he does not want to see it take priority over aid for K-12 programs.

"The state has to make sure they fund full-day kindergarten. They have to fund the whole program, K-12. So if we're not funding the whole program K-12, saying we want to fund pre-K to a higher level... it's confusing," Mannix said.

The Assembly is still finalizing the budget for 2017-2018, so this funding is not yet set in stone. They have until the end of the month to finish.