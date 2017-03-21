Springfield man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend pleads not guilty

There was an arraignment Tuesday for a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the neck.

The victim ended up dying at the hospital and court documents state that the victim's sister witnessed the entire incident.

No family members were in court for the arraignment which only lasted a couple minutes. WCAX News did learn that the suspect has a long criminal history and a violent past.

Arnaldo Cruz, 53, is originally from New Jersey where he has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault. Tuesday, the man who police say was living from house to house in Springfield and speaks little English stood before a judge accused of killing his girlfriend, Betty Rodriguez, 58, with a knife a day earlier.

"The first charge is second-degree murder. The second charge is involuntary manslaughter with a habitual criminal enhancement for having been convicted of three prior felonies in the state of New Jersey," said David Cahill, Windsor County state's attorney.

The deadly stabbing took place inside an apartment complex on Union Street in Springfield. It was the home of the victim's sister. She told police that Cruz and her sister were often fighting and Monday was no different.

"The affidavit of probable cause indicates that there was a protracted period of arguing between the defendant and the victim," said Cahill.

Police say the argument between the couple then turned violent.

"At some point, at the end of that period of argument, the defendant, again according to the affidavit of probable cause, stabbed the victim in the neck and then attempted to stab her again," said Cahill.

According to court documents, Cruz then told the victim's sister that he was going to wait outside for police to show up while the victim pleaded for her sister to save her life. 911 was called and she was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Vermont State Police were seen scouring the street Monday afternoon looking for clues.

Cruz pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday in court. He is currently being held without bail.

