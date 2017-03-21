How much is Vt. spending to educate kids?

The numbers are not new. Vermont spends $1.6 billion on K-12 education and our student body is shrinking. Vermont currently has about 80,000 students. The question: are those student outcomes worth all the money we are all paying into the pot?

Art Woolf is an economist and recently completed a cost-benefit analysis of public education in a column for the Burlington Free Press. He appeared on "The :30" to discuss his findings. Watch the video to see.