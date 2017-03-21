Quantcast

Pollina finds Parkinson's relief from surgery

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

About a half million people in the United States have Parkinson's disease. Parkinson's progressively kills brain cells and can lead to tremors, rigid muscles, slow speech and difficulty getting around.

State Senator Anthony Pollina has been battling Parkinson's for nearly a decade. As his symptoms worsened, he agreed to let surgeons drill into his brain in an effort to find some relief. Pollina appeared on "The :30" to talk about how the surgery has changed his life. Watch the video to see.

