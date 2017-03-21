Springfield driver pleads guilty to deadly hit-and-run charges

A Springfield driver pleaded guilty in a deadly hit-and-run case Tuesday.

James Ribeiro, 22, took full responsibility for his actions after pleading guilty to three charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with death resulting, all stemming from a collision last summer.

Police say Ribeiro was behind the wheel in June of last year when he hit two people who were walking on River Street in Springfield. Steven Lapre, 37, was killed in the incident and Pamela Runnells, 31, was seriously injured. Police say Ribeiro fled the scene of the crash, went home, smoked pot and then turned himself in to police.

Ribeiro was emotional in court when he addressed the victim's family.

"I'm so sorry. I don't know what else to say other than I am so sorry," said Ribeiro.

"It takes a split second to take a life. It is that much more important to always pay attention when you are behind the wheel and God forbid if you are involved in a collision, do the right thing. Stay there, render first aide, exchange information, don't be a coward and flee," said David Cahill, Windsor County state's attorney.

Ribeiro got a 4-year deferred sentence which includes 180 days of house arrest. If he violates any terms of his release he could face up to 30 years behind bars.

It's important to note that Ribeiro admits he was behind the wheel when the crash happened, but he was never charged with actually causing the crash in the first place or being under the influence.

Related Stories:

Vt. man denies additional charges in fatal hit-and-run

Police: Suspect in deadly crash distracted by cellphone