Police investigate 2 burglaries at Lyndonville thrift store

Police are investigating two burglaries within four days at a Lyndonville thrift store.

It happened at H.O.P.E., which stands for "Helping Other People Everyday."

Authorities say on Friday, someone broke into a back window and got away with $3,000 in cash.

And then overnight, there was a second burglary where the suspect also came through a back window.

This time, police say the suspect got a few hundred in cash, jewelry and food items like Girl Scout cookies.

Anyone with information should contact Lyndonville Police.