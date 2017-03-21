Brattleboro cop under investigation after shooting potentially rabid cat

A Brattleboro police officer is now under investigation after shooting a potentially rabid cat.

Police say Sunday afternoon, a citizen told an officer there was a cat acting like it was rabid near the railroad tracks.

The officer said he spotted a cat in distress and said it appeared to be consistent with rabid behavior. The officer shot the cat.

A citizen complained about the conduct of the officer on scene, so the department is now investigating to make sure department procedures were followed.