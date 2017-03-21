Quantcast

Brattleboro cop under investigation after shooting potentially r - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Brattleboro cop under investigation after shooting potentially rabid cat

Posted: Updated:
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. -

A Brattleboro police officer is now under investigation after shooting a potentially rabid cat.

Police say Sunday afternoon, a citizen told an officer there was a cat acting like it was rabid near the railroad tracks.

The officer said he spotted a cat in distress and said it appeared to be consistent with rabid behavior. The officer shot the cat.

A citizen complained about the conduct of the officer on scene, so the department is now investigating to make sure department procedures were followed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.