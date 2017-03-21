Caught on camera: Close encounter with a black bear

Vermont wildlife researchers got more than they bargained for recently when they were in the woods studying black bears.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife is partnering with UVM on a bear study. Earlier this month, about a dozen wildlife biologists and students went to visit a bear den. They were prodding at the den and then someone put a backpack over the entrance. Then the backpack disappeared into the den! That's when the black bear decided he was going to come out and say hello! He charged out of his den and somersaulted down a hill and into the woods.

Researchers shot the bear with a tranquilizer on his way by to put the bear to sleep so they could take some routine measurements but the black bear is doing just fine.

Caitlin Drasher is a wildlife biology student from Manchester who is doing her senior thesis on bears. Jed Murdock is her professor. They were both there when that bear bolted out of his den. They appeared on "The :30" to tell us more about it. Watch the video to see.