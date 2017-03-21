Canceled field trip raises questions of leadership at Vt. elementary school

Dozens of Fletcher Elementary students are supposed to be on a three-day field trip to learn about leadership, but mistakes by those they look up to most are what's keeping them home.

Fifth- and sixth-graders are heartbroken. They spent months getting ready for an exciting adventure for it to be canceled at the last minute. School officials were hesitant to pinpoint who caused the mess.

Malayna Sweet-Werneke has been fundraising for her school field trip to the Hulbert Outdoor Center since November.

"This trip was supposed to teach us about how to take leadership," Sweet-Werneke said.

But at the end of the day Monday, teachers told the fifth- and sixth-graders that Tuesday's trip wasn't happening. Their three-day adventure packed with outdoor activities and team building was canceled.

"We were all really, really disappointed," Sweet-Werneke said.

"At first I kind of thought they were joking. I was like, they wouldn't cancel right before our big day. And then I saw one of my teachers started to cry a little, and then five people started crying," said Breanna, fifth-grader.

Then there was even more confusion.

Malayna Sweet-Werneke: When we got home, they actually called us and told us that we could go back on the trip because they thought they solved the problem, and then we got a call around 8:30 p.m. saying that we couldn't go.

Reporter Priscilla Liguori: Really?

Malayna Sweet-Werneke: Yeah.

Priscilla Liguori: So you were happy for a second and then upset again. They got all excited again?

Malayna Sweet-Werneke: We started repacking our bags and then we got a call saying we can't go.

Kids and parents demanded answers about what went wrong. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, no one would admit whose error ruined the trip. Administrators say it was a lack of communication and a failure by organizers to follow school district policy.

"The parent chaperones had never been notified to be fingerprinted, nor had the trip ever been approved by our school board," said Ned Kirsch, Franklin West Supervisory Union superintendent.

Principal Chris Dodge ended up taking the blame and sent a letter to parents saying the school will try to make it up to the children. The superintendent tells us the district has taken action for this not to happen again.

"We redesigned the field trip form today and highlighted if you were taking an overnight trip, these are the steps that must be followed, at the top of the form in bold, so it would never happen again," Kirsch said.

"They should have checked up on it. They should have read the policy. They should have known," Sweet-Werneke said.

Parents at the meeting did not want to be interviewed on camera but stressed that during a time their kids were supposed to learn about leadership, it was their kids' leaders who failed them.