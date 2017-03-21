Vt. officials: State Joblink site compromised

There was a security breach at a website used by people looking to work for the state.

Vermont officials say the Joblink site was compromised by malicious software.

WCAX News was told the site is a stand-alone operation and is not linked to any other state of Vermont systems.

If you've used the site, you should keep an eye out for problems with things like your credit cards and bank accounts.

Right now, officials don't know the scope of the breach or what caused it.

The governor and attorney general have been notified and we're told the problem has been fixed.