Quantcast

Police: Derby school staff member accused of assaulting child - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Derby school staff member accused of assaulting child

Posted: Updated:
Kimberly Swett Kimberly Swett
DERBY, Vt -

A staff member at the Derby Elementary School is accused of assaulting a child.

Kimberly Swett, 46, is facing charges for an incident police say happened on Monday.

The school's website says Swett works in the resource room. Swett is due in court next month. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.