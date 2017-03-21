Midd Lax earns home sweep

Tuesday, March 21st

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. -- The Middlebury men's and women's lacrosse teams each earned a victory at home Tuesday afternoon.



The 16th ranked Panther men (3-3) snapped a three game losing streak with a 17-10 win over Plattsburgh at Alumni Stadium.

Later in the afternoon, the top ranked Middlebury women improved to 5-0 on the season with a 17-3 victory over Rensselaer.