Midd Lax earns home sweep

Tuesday, March 21st
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. -- The Middlebury men's and women's lacrosse teams each earned a victory at home Tuesday afternoon.
The 16th ranked Panther men (3-3) snapped a three game losing streak with a 17-10 win over Plattsburgh at Alumni Stadium.
Later in the afternoon, the top ranked Middlebury women improved to 5-0 on the season with a 17-3 victory over Rensselaer.
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.