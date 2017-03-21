Lepage to race in 2017 Milk Bowl

Tuesday, March 21st

One of Vermont's most accomplished race car drivers is getting back behind the wheel this fall to compete once again in the state's most famous race.

Kevin Lepage announced Tuesday that he will race this the 2017 Milk Bowl. The 55th edition of the Milk Bowl will take place on Sunday, October 1st at Thunder Road.

Lepage won the Milk Bowl three times, 1985, 1989 and 1993, before leaving Vermont to compete full time nationally. From the mid-90's until when he ran his final race in 2014, Lepage made over 550 starts in NASCAR's top three series.

The Shelbrune driver posted nine top 10 finishes in the Cup series, including a ninth place finish at the 2005 Daytona 500 He saw his greatest success in NASCAR's second tier series, known at times as the Busch, Nationwide and now Xfinity series, where he posted wins at Homestead, Florida in 1996 and Bristol, Tennessee in 1998 and 51 total top ten finishes.

Lepage, who will turn 55 this June, will race the #21 chevy for Boyce Racing at the Milk Bowl.