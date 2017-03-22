Airbnb effects on Vermonters

Airbnb has released a report that says 140,000 guests stayed in Vermont in 2016 using the online short-term lodging service. That earned Vermonters more than $17 million.

The state and Airbnb have an agreement where the company collects the state's rooms and meals tax to make things even with traditional hotels and motels, some towns in Vermont also charge a local tax. But some regular bed-and-breakfasts want more done.

"There is no problem with competition but it's more along the lines of operating on a level playing field and that's the competition for us," says Jordan Davis, who owns the Willard Street Inn in Burlington.

Davis says Airbnb means fewer guests at the inn which cuts into profits.

"It's not necessarily apples to apples because we are a slightly larger company," Davis said, "but when you are affecting inventory and bookings it starts to level to the apples-to-apples comparison."

Davis and his family say they have to deal with costs such as safety inspections, permitting, sprinkler systems and CO2 systems, as well as employees. Those are expenses Holly Pedrini doesn't have to pay. She rents out two bedrooms at her Burlington home through Airbnb and made over $6,000 last year. She says it's her right as a homeowner to do so.

"We are fortunate that we live in a free world economy so it's really like, well, why not?" Pedrini said. "Everybody has the opportunity to find a creative way to make income."

While she does not have to get her home inspected to rent to vacationers, the Division of Fire Safety says that is not a violation. In an internet-based lodging study in 2016, the Vermont Division of Fire Safety wrote, "There are several thousand rental properties listed and we could not possibly inspect even a fraction of these."

Even if inspections are not viable, Davis wants something done.

"Everybody looks at Airbnb as the cheaper alternative and as those fees get added on, it starts to level the playing field which is a lot of what bed-and-breakfast owners are looking for in the first place," Davis said.

Pedrini says Airbnb is all about convenience and pricing.

Sen. Anne Cummings said, as of right now, there are just informal conversations about regulations but they are still trying to figure out where to start.

No word yet on how much Airbnb pump into state coffers.