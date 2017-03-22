Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to shoot up?

New York State Police are investigating the death of a Morrisonville man following a domestic dispute.
New York State Police are investigating the death of a Morrisonville man following a domestic dispute.
Police in Plattsburgh say they caught two robbery suspects.
Police in Plattsburgh say they caught two robbery suspects.
It's like something out of a movie-- a car submerged in a lake.
It's like something out of a movie-- a car submerged in a lake.
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture has charged a North Springfield slaughterhouse with violating the state's humane slaughter laws and is planning to impose a $1,500 administrative penalty.
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture has charged a North Springfield slaughterhouse with violating the state's humane slaughter laws and is planning to impose a $1,500 administrative penalty.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's disappointed lawmakers have ended their session without loosening the statute of limitations for molestation to give victims more time to report abuse.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's disappointed lawmakers have ended their session without loosening the statute of limitations for molestation to give victims more time to report abuse.
The Vermont Legislature is supporting the Paris climate agreement despite President Donald Trump's decision to have the United States leave the agreement.
The Vermont Legislature is supporting the Paris climate agreement despite President Donald Trump's decision to have the United States leave the agreement.
A Vermont legislative panel has deferred action on a proposal to create new sound standards for wind turbines.
A Vermont legislative panel has deferred action on a proposal to create new sound standards for wind turbines.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say they're still hopeful about 16 farm elk that have been on the run since they escaped their enclosure can be recaptured, but if not the animals will have to be shot.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say they're still hopeful about 16 farm elk that have been on the run since they escaped their enclosure can be recaptured, but if not the animals will have to be shot.