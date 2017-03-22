Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to shoot up?

Should the government create a safe and legal spot for addicts to get high on illegal drugs? The prospect has sparked a mix of reactions and concern from the public. Supporters believe this could be a good way to battle the opioid crisis. The idea is being addressed by a committee, with members from the state's attorney’s office, police department and health providers. They told us they realize the controversy this brings but say they want to look at any option that could prevent more drug deaths.

"Not knowing or not understanding does not mean that we don't talk about it," Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George said.

George is leading a conversation on implementing "safe injection sites" in Vermont. Spots where addicts who illegally obtained drugs could get high and not face criminal consequences.

"As part of the law enforcement community, I have an obligation to examine all potential solutions that could reduce overdoses and deaths," George said.

At a news conference Wednesday, members of a newly formed commission that will review the idea discussed the possibilities, including on-site access to Narcan, medical help and possibly even treatment.

"Real treatment without delay, as a companion to something like a safe injection site, I know that this is something the task force will have to contend with," Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo said.

A potentially better option than shooting up in private.

"There's nobody there to give them Narcan. There's nobody there to call 911. So, we definitely believe that there would be people interested in having a safer place," said Tom Dalton of the Howard Center.

Vermont opioid-related deaths are at an all-time high, nearly doubling over the past year. According to the Vermont Health Department, there were 66 deaths in 2015, and 105 in 2016.

"Consistently see good research out there that demonstrates that safe injection sites do work," George said.

But that research is from other countries. While the idea has been weighed in two other states, there's no precedent of other operating safe injection sites in the U.S.

The sites would also break federal law, which prohibits a premises from knowingly allowing the use of a controlled substance.

"I think it's a risk I'm willing to take," George said.

George isn't yet taking a position on injection sites but she's asking the public to keep an open mind about the committee's discussion.

"The Legislature would have to be involved," she said. "This is not something that I can implement on my own."

So far, reactions from the community have been a mixed.

"We're justifying very poor choice, very bad behavior-- but yet, something has got to change," said Annemarie Gallucci of Burlington.

"I want to see where it leads. I want like a trial period sort of thing, just to see what the effects are," said Nicole Handel of Burlington.

Questions were raised Wednesday about the state's responsibility for any actions of those who get high after they leave the safe injection site. The committee said it was one of many issues they are continuing to address.

A bill in the Legislature that would legalize safer drug consumption programs like this has stalled but remains up for consideration.

