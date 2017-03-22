Quantcast

Police: NY man ambushed woman, tried to kill her with knife

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say an upstate New York man ambushed his girlfriend stabbing her so violently that the knife broke during the attack.

Police tell The Post-Star of Glens Falls that 42-year-old Jonathan Vilbrin, of Granville, jumped the woman around 6 a.m. Tuesday outside her home in Granville, located on the Vermont border 55 miles northeast of Albany.

Granville police say Vilbrin choked and stabbed the woman, who suffered multiple injuries to her hand. Police say the knife broke but Vilbrin wasn't aware of it and kept attacking her. Officials say the woman's injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

Vilbrin was taken into custody after he flagged down officers arriving on the scene. He was charged with attempted murder.

He's being held in the Washington County Jail. It couldn't be determined if he has a lawyer.

