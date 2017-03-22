Quantcast

NH unemployment rate unchanged at 2.7 percent - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

NH unemployment rate unchanged at 2.7 percent

Posted: Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for February was 2.7 percent, unchanged from the January rate.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February 2016 was 2.8 percent.

The state estimates that 731,300 people were employed last month, a decrease of 350 from the previous month and an increase of 6,880 from February 2016.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February was 4.7 percent, a decrease of a tenth of a percentage point from the January rate. It was a decrease of two-tenths of a percentage point from the February 2016 rate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.