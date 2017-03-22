NH unemployment rate unchanged at 2.7 percent

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for February was 2.7 percent, unchanged from the January rate.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February 2016 was 2.8 percent.

The state estimates that 731,300 people were employed last month, a decrease of 350 from the previous month and an increase of 6,880 from February 2016.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February was 4.7 percent, a decrease of a tenth of a percentage point from the January rate. It was a decrease of two-tenths of a percentage point from the February 2016 rate.

