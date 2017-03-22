Woman injured after ice from passing truck smashes windshield

A warning from Vermont State Police after a driver was hospitalized when ice flew off another vehicle and smashed through her windshield.

Police say it happened on Route 7 in Charlotte just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

They say a commercial vehicle was headed south when the ice came off the top and hit a car headed north.

The driver of the car, Celeste Brasseur, 35, of Charlotte, suffered significant cuts to her face from glass.

Police are now trying to track down that truck which has a red cab and a white trailer with red lettering.

They say this incident is a scary reminder of why it's so important to clean off vehicles.