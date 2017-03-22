Will Stowe sale mean cheaper ski passes elsewhere?

By now, you've probably heard that Vail Resorts is purchasing Stowe Mountain Resort. The transaction is already impacting season pass pricing at local resorts.

Skiing is a popular sport in Vermont, but many folks consider it overpriced.

"After I graduated, it became impossible for me to come more than once or twice a year because lift tickets became outrageous at all the mountains," said John Danna, Burlington.

Expensive tickets and expensive passes. Vail Resorts acquisition of Stowe Mountain Resort is already changing up the local market. The purchase of Stowe is expected to be finalized later this spring at which time Stowe is likely to be included on Vail Resorts epic pass. The pass costs $859 and includes access to 15 resorts, many of them in the West.

"We thought we really needed to respond. We decided to unbundle our family pass and have an adult pass at $799 and a child pass at $349. Same for families, cheaper if you don't have children," said Win Smith, Sugarbush president.

That means an adult pass to Sugarbush will be $350 cheaper next season versus this season. That new price also undercuts the epic pass by about $60, an effort to stay competitive.

Another big competitor to Stowe is Killington. While Killington hasn't announced their season pass price for next winter, they tell WCAX they are closely monitoring how other ski areas are reacting to the purchase of Stowe by Vail.

Places with a more local vibe, like Mad River Glen, aren't planning to change a thing. Their passes this year, if bought early, were under $800.

"The second that we start adapting to what other people do, that's the nail in the coffin for us. We have to be proud of who we are, what we're about," said Eric Friedman, Mad River Glen.

There still lies lots of uncertainty with how the ski industry may change with Vail resorts coming into the picture. But locals we spoke with remain optimistic.

"I believe it's going to be a lot more crowded in this area of Vermont, more people coming to Stowe. But it's going to be really good for the economy," said Andrew Saunders of Burlington.

"If it brings more business to the state of Vermont, if people from Colorado see an opportunity to come out here and use the pass they already have, it brings more dollars into the state," said John Danna of Burlington.

Regardless of the details, more competition usually works in favor of the consumer.

Sugarbush will also offer discounted season pass rates to skiers in their 20s and 30s. In addition, they've joined the mountain collective, which offers premium season pass holders 50 percent off lift tickets at 15 other resorts.