8 arrested in Northern NY drug roundup

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. -

Several people were busted in a drug roundup in Ticonderoga.

Police say over the weekend, they arrested the suspects at a house on Lord Howe Street.

They say it was part of a long-term investigation into the sale of narcotics.

Investigators say they found cocaine, heroin, marijuana and prescription pills, as well as weapons and cash.

Eight people now face charges. Police identified the suspects as:

  • SHANNA A. MORAN, age 38, of Ticonderoga, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (crack cocaine / intent to sell), Criminal Nuisance 1st Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence.  Moran was arraigned in the Town of Ticonderoga Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail without bail.  She is to reappear in the Town of Ticonderoga Court on March 23, 2017.
  • MORGAN J. FRAZIER, age 50, of Ticonderoga, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (crack cocaine / intent to sell), Criminal possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (crack cocaine), Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree (felon in possession of a shotgun) and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana.  Frazier was arraigned in the Town of Ticonderoga Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail without bail.  He is to reappear in the Town of Ticonderoga Court on March 23, 2017.
  • KEMOO H. PAUL, age 22, of Fall River, Massachusetts, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (crack cocaine / intent to sell) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree (cane sword).  Paul was arraigned in the Town of Ticonderoga Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail without bail.  He is to reappear in the Town of Ticonderoga Court on March 23, 2017.
  • CLAUDIA L. PINA, age 20, of Fall River, Massachusetts, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (crack cocaine / intent to sell) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree (cane sword).  Pina was arraigned in the Town of Ticonderoga Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, or $100,000 bond.  She is to reappear in the Town of Ticonderoga Court on March 22, 2017.
  • LISA M. PETERS, age 51, of Ticonderoga, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (crack cocaine) and Tampering with Physical Evidence.  Peters was arraigned in the Town of Ticonderoga Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, or $50,000 bond.  She is to reappear in the Town of Ticonderoga Court on March 22, 2017.
  • AMBER L. PELERIN, age 33, of Baytown, Texas, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree (loaded handgun).  Pelerin was arraigned in the Town of Ticonderoga Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, or $100,000 bond.  She is to reappear in the Town of Ticonderoga Court on March 22, 2017.
  • MELISSA S. CARD, age 33, of Ticonderoga, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (crack cocaine).  Card was arraigned in the Town of Ticonderoga Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, or $10,000 bond.  She is to reappear in the Town of Ticonderoga Court on March 22, 2017.
  • MAXIMILIANO MESONES, age 24, of Crown Point, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (heroin).  Mesones was arraigned in the Town of Ticonderoga Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, or $10,000 bond.  He is to reappear in the Town of Ticonderoga Court on March 22, 2017.
  • MICHELLE D. HURLBURT, age 46, of Ticonderoga, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (crack cocaine).  Hurlbut was arraigned in the Town of Ticonderoga Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, or $10,000 bond.  She is to reappear in the Town of Ticonderoga Court on March 22, 2017.
