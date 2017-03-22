Middlebury toymaker named top Vt. small business person

New York State Police are investigating the death of a Morrisonville man following a domestic dispute.
Police in Plattsburgh say they caught two robbery suspects.
Police say a Burlington man uploaded child pornography to the internet.
It's like something out of a movie-- a car submerged in a lake.
Sanctions for a North Springfield slaughterhouse accused of improperly treating animals. It comes just over a month after the business received attention for other violations, including federal regulations.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's disappointed lawmakers have ended their session without loosening the statute of limitations for molestation to give victims more time to report abuse.
The Vermont Legislature is supporting the Paris climate agreement despite President Donald Trump's decision to have the United States leave the agreement.
A Vermont legislative panel has deferred action on a proposal to create new sound standards for wind turbines.
