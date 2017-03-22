Quantcast

Middlebury toymaker named top Vt. small business person

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. -

A Middlebury toymaker has been named Vermont's Small Business Person of the Year.

Michael Rainville has been recognized for Maple Landmark's employment growth, financial success, expansion and community development.

He calls the award a "privilege."

Maple Landmark makes eco-friendly wooden toys and games, like jigsaw puzzles and trains.

It started in Rainville's parents' basement in 1979 but now occupies a 28,000-square-foot facility.

