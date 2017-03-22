Quantcast

Vermont withdraws top protection plan for 'black gum swamp'

VERNON, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is backing away from plans to offer the most stringent environmental protection for a rare "black gum swamp" in the town of Vernon.

In 2015, the Agency of Natural Resources began the process of reclassifying the 28-acre swamp as a Class 1 wetland.

Agency of Natural Resources General Counsel Jen Duggan tells Vermont Public Radio concerns from municipal officials prompted the withdrawal. She says the proposal will be re-submitted once those concerns have been addressed.

Black gum trees usually grow 300 or 400 miles to the south.

The town of Vernon maintains a town forest with a trail system that abuts the swamp.

Jon Groveman of the Vermont Natural Resources Council says he's concerned whether the agency will resubmit the petition.

