Vermont pot bill passes key hurdle, tobacco law delayed

Political strategy pushed one smoking bill forward and delayed another in the Vermont Statehouse. When every vote matters, timing is critical for passing controversial legislation. Wednesday, marijuana reform proponents hit the gas, while those looking to alter tobacco laws pumped the brakes.

Vermonters would gain the right to use tobacco, marijuana and alcohol all on the same birthday if two proposals under consideration in Montpelier become law.

With little warning Wednesday, a committee of House lawmakers voted in favor of a bill to legalize growing and possessing pot for those 21 and older.

"What we proposed is really the right policy for Vermont right now," said Rep. Chip Conquest, D-Wells River.

The measure had appeared stalled missing a key deadline last week. WCAX News was told the delay stems from leaders wanting to be sure they had the votes before taking it to the full floor.

The proposal would not legalize sale or tax of pot, a big difference from the bill that passed the Senate last year before stalling in the House.

"I like this bill, this is minimal government intervention," said Rep. Tom Burditt, R-Rutland.

Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington County, spearheaded last year's legalization push. He says it's early yet to talk compromise but he could see an agreement that created a path toward a regulated legal market, given that's where Maine and Massachusetts are headed.

"It's no secret that we in the Senate prefer a regulated system," said Sears.

The Senate delayed a vote of its own Thursday afternoon on raising the legal age for using tobacco to 21, in line with the proposed age for pot and the current standard for alcohol.

Based on our count, one vote could make the difference and that's why proponents decided to hold off for a day with one definite "yes" missing.

Sears says he's among many Democrats who may vote "no" on this one.

"I want to listen to the debate, but I'm a little bit skeptical," said Sears.

Proponents of raising the smoking age argue doing so will prevent addiction and save health care costs down the line. Opponents say they're concerned about everything from becoming a nanny state to the financial impact of losing tobacco tax dollars.