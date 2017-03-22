Quantcast

NY police: Vt. man was driving drunk in hit-and-run - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

NY police: Vt. man was driving drunk in hit-and-run

Posted: Updated:
Jason Daley Jason Daley
SCHODAK, N.Y. -

Police say a Vermont man was driving drunk when he hit a car on the New York Thruway and took off.

It happened Monday at about 3:30 a.m. New York State Police say Jason Daley, 21, of Fairlee, ran into the back of another vehicle on I-90 at Exit B1 in Schodack and then drove off.

Police say they caught up with Daley a short distance away. They say his blood alcohol content was 0.20 percent and he had a loaded pistol.

Daley was arrested and faces charges including drunk driving, leaving the scene of an accident and criminal possession of a weapon. He was held on bail.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.