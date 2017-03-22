5 arrested in Plattsburgh drug bust

A drug bust in Plattsburgh Tuesday landed five people behind bars, and police say they found heroin, cocaine and cash.
Police say a lengthy investigation led them to search a home on Champlain Street and a hotel on Route 3. They say the searches turned up 125 bags of heroin, 115 bags of crack cocaine and $9,000 in cash. Police say the drugs had a street value of nearly $15,000.
Police identified those arrested as:
Katie L. Cook, 23 of the Durand Rd. Plattsburgh NY
Charged with: Criminal Possession of a controlled substance the 3rd degree a class "B" felony
Cook appeared before Hon. Mark Rogers in Plattsburgh City Court and committed to the Clinton County Jail under $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.
Katrina P. Burnell, 29 of Champlain St. Plattsburgh
Charged with: Criminal Possession of a controlled substance the 3rd degree a class "B" felony
Burnell appeared before Hon. Mark Rogers in Plattsburgh City Court and committed to the Clinton County Jail under $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.
Henry Hart, 38 of Cotton Wood Way Lake Placid NY
Charged with: Criminal Possession of a controlled substance the 3rd degree a class "B" felony
Hart appeared before Hon. Mark Rogers in Plattsburgh City Court and committed to the Clinton County Jail under $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.
Marceline Diop, 24, of Morris Ave., Bronx NY
Charged with: Criminal Possession of a controlled substance the 3rd degree a class "B" felony
Diop appeared before Hon. Mark Rogers in Plattsburgh City Court and committed to the Clinton County Jail under $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.
Thurmeshia Young, 23 of Noble Ave., Bronx NY
Charged with: Criminal Possession of a controlled substance the 3rd degree a class "B" felony
Young appeared before Hon. Mark Rogers in Plattsburgh City Court and committed to the Clinton County Jail under $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.
