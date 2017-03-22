Burlington police try to ID theft suspect

Police in Burlington are trying to identify a man who they say stole things from two quick stops and threatened a clerk.

Surveillance cameras captured photos of the man. Police say he stole things from the Jolley on Shelburne Road in South Burlington at about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday. Then at about 5:30 a.m., they say the same man walked into the Cumberland Farms on Pine Street in Burlington, where they say he stole more items and threatened the clerk before taking off in a white car.

The suspect is described as between 5-feet-6- and 5-feet-10-inches tall with facial hair. He was wearing a green jacket with a fur collar and a camouflage DC brand hat. If you recognize him, call Burlington Police at 802-540-2283.