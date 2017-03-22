Leahy continues probing Supreme Court Justice nominee

Quantcast

WASHINGTON -

Judge Neil Gorsuch faces more questions. It's Day Three of his confirmation hearing as senators tried to pin down what kind of Supreme Court justice he'll be. Republicans helped the judge affirm his legal credentials while Democrats expressed frustration he was not being more forthcoming on controversial issues like abortion rights, education and gay rights.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont: What vision do you share with President Trump?

Gorsuch: I have admiration for every member of this committee, for the president of the United States, for the vice president of the United States. But respectfully, none of you speaks for me. I speak for me. I am a judge. I am independent. I make up my own mind.

Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from several witnesses who will testify about Gorsuch. A committee vote is scheduled for the first week of April followed by one on the full Senate.

