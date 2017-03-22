Becker's desire is to stay at UVM

UVM men's basketball head coach, John Becker, met with the media on Wednesday afternoon, nearly one week after his Catamounts were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Coach Becker acknowledged that other schools have contacted him about potential head coaching opportunities, but nothing Becker would describe as serious and he says it is his desire to stay at Vermont.

Becker also expressed frustration in the slow fund raising process for a new arena as part of the overall renovation of the UVM athletic facilities.

The Coach also discussed the future of the program and the knee injury to Senior Kurt Steidl during the first half of the NCAA Tournament game against Purdue.