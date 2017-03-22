Vt. schools join forces to create giant mural

Seven schools have joined forces to create a 2,300-square-foot work of art.

Since infancy, we've been told not to draw on walls. But for 900 Rutland Northeast District students, that's exactly what they're doing.

"I've done a tree, some mountains and an ice cream cone," said Kylee Niering, sixth-grader.

"This gives them the opportunity to go for it," said Jen Hogan, Barstow Memorial School art teacher.

Hogan is encouraging her students to go wild.

"Doing, creating, being constructive is really what it's about," said Hogan.

It's all part of an art event called "THINK." Seven schools are sending their kids to the Compass Music and Art Center in Brandon to cover the walls in black-inked creations.

"We've never had a field trip like this," said Niering.

Two friends, Niering and Martha Cotter showed up with a plan.

"We were kind of talking about how we would just be OK with adding on to everything," said Niering.

"They are thinking not only individually but more so as a community, kind of building off of what's already happening," said Hogan.

Edna Sutton is the manager of the art center and jumped at the idea of turning one of her showcase rooms, usually filled with professional pieces, into a giant canvas.

"It's really about experiencing the arts," said Sutton.

"It's definitely not something that everyone gets to do so it's very different and fun to try out," said Niering.

The center is holding a reception April 7 to show off the finished product.