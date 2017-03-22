Cadets leave for Utica

The top ranked Norwich Men's Hockey team practiced at Kreitzberg Arena for the final time this season on Wednesday morning. After the practice, the Cadets loaded up the bus to head out to Utica, New York for this weekend NCAA Division III Frozen Four. The team was greeted by about two dozen fans wishing the guys well.

After missing the NCAA Tournament last season, the Cadets have been on a mission. They have only one loss all year, capturing the New England Hockey Conference Championship. The team has looked impressive in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament leading up to Friday night's game against Adrian in the National Semifinals.

"Practice has been great," Norwich Senior forward, Tyler Piacentini said. "We've been pretty excited obviously. The tempo has been up. Guys have been ready and are ready to go to Utica."

"The mindset right now is we're just going to keep doing what we're doing," Norwich Senior forward, Austin Surowiec said. "Try to keep things simple and just try to keep the ball rolling. We've been playing well, obviously we've just got to keep it going on Friday and look forward to playing that Saturday game."

"The guys are really confident," Norwich head coach, Mike McShane said. "They're loose. They feel good about how they've been playing lately and really looking forward to this trip."

With a win on Friday Norwich will either face St. Norbert or Trinity in the National Title game on Saturday. The Cadets will be looking for their fourth National Championship and first since 2010.