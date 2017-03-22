What lies ahead for Coach Becker and the Hoopcats

UVM men's basketball coach John Becker talked about his future and his goals for the Hoopcats program.
A record setting season for the Catamounts came to a close last Thursday night with a 10 point loss to Purdue in the NCAA Tournament.
Now attention turns to the future and Becker talked about what needs to happen for the team to build of the past season's success.
Watch the video for more.
