Waterbury snags popular antique car show

WATERBURY, Vt. -

Waterbury has snagged a popular summer auto event.

The Vermont Antique & Classic Car Show has been held at Nichol's Field in Stowe for nearly 60 years, but when the land was sold last spring the Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts went looking for a new spot.

They found one at Farr's Field on Route 2 in Waterbury and announced Tuesday that they're inking a five-year contract with the owners to hold the car show there instead.

That won't take effect this year though. The show moves to Waterbury in August 2018.

