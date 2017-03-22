NH dad indicted in toddler's murder

An update to the case of a New Hampshire father accused of killing his young daughter.

Roger Dana has been indicted on first- and second-degree murder charges in the death of 2-year-old Madison last fall.

The New Hampshire attorney general's office told us Dana is also charged with sexual contact in both of those.

Police say they were called to the family's home in Berlin Nov. 27 and found the girl dead from blunt force injuries.

If convicted, Roger Dana could be imprisoned for life.

