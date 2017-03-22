Thousands of Vermonters affected by data breach

There was a huge cybersecurity breach in Vermont that could have hit close to 200,000 people. We spoke with Vermont Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle and she said they're just now getting a sense of how massive this breach is.

"Anybody who has ever used Vermont Job Link could be impacted by the cyber breach," said Kurrle.

Kurrle confirmed to WCAX News Wednesday that 182,000 people may have been hit. That's the number of people who have used a third party website from America's Joblink Alliance.

"The system is used for folks that have been seeking jobs. It's also used by employers looking to fill jobs," said Kurrle.

With things like your names, Social Security numbers and addresses potentially getting stolen, we went looking for Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, to get answers.

"We don't know still how much data was breached at this point time. We're still trying to gather information," said Scott.

Turns out the state knew about the breach for days but says it was not allowed to notify Vermonters until this week because the FBI was investigating.

"We were led to believe that it was a much smaller breach yesterday. Today, we were notified that it was significantly much larger," said Scott.

By Wednesday night, our story had reached tens of thousands of people on Facebook. People like Margie Cain who asked how someone finds out if their information was compromised.

"The question now is how do we find out if our info was compromised?" Cain asked on Facebook.

"Unfortunately, cyber breaches are very complicated and it will take us some time to determine who was impacted by this breach," said Kurrle.

The state says it will notify individuals as they learn more about the scope of the problem and potential victims.

For more information visit http://labor.vermont.gov/

