Special educator accused of assault resigns

Mister Sister is now the Bridge Club. There was a lot of controversy surrounding the new gay bar in Winooski. The name "Mister Sister" sparked backlash and outrage when some argued that name offended transgender people.
Allegations of police brutality in Burlington have the chief firing back. A South Burlington woman took to social media to launch serious accusations against two cops following her arrest Thursday.
New York State Police are investigating the death of a Morrisonville man following a domestic dispute.
A mom who tried to take the fall for her son in connection with a deadly crash is heading to jail.
Police in Plattsburgh say they caught two robbery suspects.
Police say a Burlington man uploaded child pornography to the internet.
It's like something out of a movie-- a car submerged in a lake.
Sen. Bernie Sanders' office says the senator never met at his Washington office with the Virginia shooting suspect.
