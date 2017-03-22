Special educator accused of assault resigns

There is new information about the Derby Elementary School staffer accused of assaulting a student.

The school district now says Kimberly Swett voluntarily resigned.

Swett had been a special educator in Derby since 2008.

The alleged assault, which was reported to police earlier this week, happened in a school classroom and involved a child under 10.

Vermont State Police are conducting an investigation and Swett is due in court next month.

