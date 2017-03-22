VSP release traffic stop data

Vermont State Police say fewer African-American drivers are being stopped compared to white drivers.

The data from last year says search rates for black drivers was cut in half over the last year down to 2.6 percent. Searches of white drivers remained at 0.9 percent.

Another one of the findings was that this year the data collected from stops was more accurate.

State Police say they'll keep analyzing data with the goal of improving fair and impartial policing.

