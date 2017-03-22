New frontier for Northern NY's old Frontier Town?

For years, the Wild West-themed amusement park Frontier Town brought in hundreds of thousands of tourists to North Hudson. Since it closed down in the 1990s, the park has sat nearly untouched.

"I think it's about time something was done with that really good real estate that's been sitting idle for so long ever since Frontier Town went belly up," North Hudson Town Clerk Sarah "Sally" Vinskus.

The theme park could soon have a new life. The owners of Paradox Brewery, a company based in Schroon Lake, are looking to expand their operation and set up another brewery and tasting room at the site of the former Frontier Town motel and restaurant.

"We're bursting at the seams here. Our operation here is not big enough to sustain the amount of beer we need to get out to market. There's four of us working down there right now, and Tommy will tell you we're constantly on top of each other," said Devon Hamilton, the head brewer at Paradox.

In January, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, announced his hope to redevelop the nearly 300-acre theme park through a $32 million public and private partnership to bring in attractions such as camping, trails and an event venue.

"When people begin to show up for these various things, it will encourage other businesses to come in. We need that. We need the tourism," Vinskus said.

The Paradox Brewers say the new development would be great news for their new brewery and for the surrounding area.

"A certain trickledown effect with something like this for lack of a better term for something that happens like this. I think it's over 30 campsites that the state is planning in their portion of the project. In the middle of the summer when that's booked out, there's going to be a lot of people there," Hamilton said.

Empire State Development is now looking for input from developers to see what ideas they might have on the building, design and management of the new space. The project will still need to be passed in the state budget to move forward.

