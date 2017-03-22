Quantcast

Is Sen. Sanders avoiding Vermont media?

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Is Sen. Bernie Sanders ignoring the Vermont media? Political Columnist John Walters says yes and he's writing about it in Seven Days. He appeared on "The :30" to discuss his article. Watch the video to see.

In response to the interview with Walters on "The :30," Sen. Sanders' communications director, Michael Briggs, released this statement:

"Sen. Sanders appreciates the opportunity Vermonters have given him to focus national attention on issues that affect us all. This is especially true since the Trump election at a time when policies are being developed and implemented which would be disastrous for working families in Vermont and throughout the country.

"Given the fact that Bernie just did an interview two days ago with Channel 3 and last week fielded questions from reporters all over the state, the columnist's accusations are just not accurate. The fact is that Bernie probably has held more town meetings than any other official in the history of the state. Since last October, Bernie has participated in at least 10 town meetings attended by many thousands of Vermonters, including two community town meetings and two student town meetings just last week. Another Vermont town meeting is scheduled this Saturday."

